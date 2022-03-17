ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received by Elba City School Board of Education at the office of Elba City School Board of Education, 131 Tiger Drive; Elba, Alabama 36323 until 11:00 am CST Thursday, April 14, 2022, for the construction of Elba City Schools Resurfacing and Erosion Repairs; DCM (BC) Project Number: 2021 128; PSCA Project Number: 9200, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud.
Principal items of work include the resurfacing of parking lots and entrance roads along with miscellaneous concrete sidewalk replacement and erosion slope repair.
A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Elba City School Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.
Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Elba City School Board of Education; 131 Tiger Drive; Elba, Alabama and Southern Engineering Solutions, Inc.; 201 East Troy Street; Andalusia, Alabama.
To be eligible for consideration, bids must be submitted on complete proposals made available by the Owner. Complete digital project bidding documents are available upon an online payment of a non-refundable fee of $40.00 by visiting our website - www.southernengineeringsolutions.com and clicking the “Currently Bidding” link at the top of the page. A free one-time membership registration with Quest CDN will be required. Please contact questcdn.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com if you require assistance in registration, downloading, or working with this digital project information. Optional complete paper bid documents are available at Southern Engineering Solutions, Inc.; P O Box 610; 201 East Troy Street; Andalusia, Alabama 36420, upon payment of a refundable (if plans are returned in reusable condition within 10 days of bid opening) deposit of $80.00. Bid documents will be mailed only upon receipt of deposit. If paper option is chosen, checks shall be made payable to Southern Engineering Solutions, Inc. No paper bid documents will be distributed later than 48 hours prior to the scheduled opening of bids.
Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.
Elba City School Board of Education
Owner
Southern Engineering Solutions, Inc.
Engineer
3/17-chg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.