ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
IT MODERNIZATION – SOUTH REGION
VARIOUS LOCATIONS
Sealed bids will be received by The Armory Commission of Alabama, at the State Military Department Building, 1720 Cong. W.L. Dickinson Drive, (P.O. Box 3711), Montgomery, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., Central Time, Thursday, April 1, 2021, for IT Modernization – South Region, Various Locations (IFB# AC-21-B-0014-S), at which time they will be publicly opened and read in the Second Floor Classroom (Room 201), of the State Military Department, 1720 Cong. W.L. Dickinson Drive, Montgomery, Alabama.
Certified checks or bid bonds (Power of Attorney is required) payable to The Armory Commission of Alabama in an amount not less than five (5) per cent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 per project, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Completed Disclosure Statements are preferred to accompany the proposal. Performance and Payment bonds will be required at the signing of the contract.
All entities must be registered to do business in the State of Alabama. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding $50,000.00 must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975.
Plans and specifications are open to public inspection at the State Military Department, 1720 Cong. W.L. Dickinson Drive, State Property and Disbursing Office, Montgomery, AL 36109. Point of contact: Eric Holt, kenneth.e.holt2.nfg@mail.mil.
Plans and specifications may be obtained from the Architects, JMR+H Architecture, Attn: Renae Williams, specs@jmrha.com, upon deposit of $300.00 per set, which will be refunded in full upon return of documents in good condition within ten (10) calendar days of the bid date. Questions should be addressed, in writing, to Renae Williams at JMR+H Architecture, specs@jmrha.com.
Only those bidders who have officially received “Bid Documents” from JMR+H Architecture, will be included on the distribution lists as “official plan holders” for Addenda or other project information during the bidding period. Any prospective bidders other than “official plan holders” must notify, in writing, JMR+H Architecture of their intent to bid the project by 2:00 p.m., CDT, Thursday, March 25, 2021.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021 in the Second Floor Classroom (Room 201), of the State Military Department, 1720 Cong. W.L. Dickinson Drive, Montgomery, Alabama. All bidders are strongly encouraged to attend. Any errors or omissions made as a result of not attending will not be grounds for additional compensation.
MARK A. WEEKS
State Property and Disbursing Officer
3-4,11 & 18-chg
