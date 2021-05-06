ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
RE-ROOFING VARIOUS BUILDINGS FOR THE
COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
ELBA, ALABAMA
MCKEE PROJECT NO: 21-164
Requirements for Bidding: The Coffee County Board of Education shall accept proposals only from Contractors who have successfully completed at least 3 similar projects on time for satisfied State, County or City Governmental Agencies. The lowest bidding Contractor shall submit to the Architect within 24 hours after submitting their bid proposal a listing of projects, construction cost, Owners address and telephone numbers.
The sealed proposal as described above shall be received by Mr. Kevin D. Killingsworth, Superintendent at the Coffee County Board of Education, 400 Reddoch Hill Road Elba, AL 36323, Ph: 334-897-5016, until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, then opened and read aloud.
All General Contractors bidding this project shall be required to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal. All Bidders shall have general liability and workman’s compensation insurance.
The projects shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of sixty (60) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.
A certified check or Bid Bond payable to the Coffee County Board of Education in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.
All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.
PDF’s of the project can be requested by going to our website www.mckeeassoc.com and selecting “Project Bid List” then continue to Projects Menu, select the project by name. Select “Click here to Request Drawings and Bid Information” Fill out the form to the right to request bid documents. Once the request form has been received, instruction will be provided so that the documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, SubContractors and Suppliers. Documents published thru this procedure are the only documents endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have CONFIRMED bidding for this particular project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets, the following shall apply: Submit to the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com the companies name, first & last name, phone number, address, project name & number along with a deposit of $100.00 per set . The deposit shall be refunded for each set returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.
All RFI’s and RFA’s regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed thru emails found on the RFI and RFA forms in the project manual. NOTE: ONLY THE RFI AND RFA FORMS IN THE PROJECT MANUAL WILL BE ACCEPTED. The Architect will not accept inquires via telephone or fax.
Completion Time: Project shall be completed within 120 calendar days.
Supervision: Contractor to provide Superintendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work.
Owner:
Mr. Kevin D. Killingsworth, Superintendent, Coffee County Board of Education, 400 Reddoch Hill Road Elba, AL 36323, Phone: 334-897-5016
Architect:
McKee and Associates Architects, Inc., 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104, Phone: 334.834.9933
