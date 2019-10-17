ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Water System Improvement Project will be received by the Jack Water System, Inc., at the office of DHA Engineering, LLC located at 406 Dothan Road Abbeville, Al 36310, until 2:00 p.m. local time on November 14, 2019 at which time the Bids received will be opened and read aloud. The Project consists of constructing a 250,000 gallon elevated water storage tank and upgrading a 200 GPM Water Supply Well. Separate Bids will be received for Contract No. 1 – Elevated Water Storage Tank; Contract No. 2 – Water Supply Well Rehabilitation The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: DHA Engineering, LLC, 406 Dothan Road Abbeville, Al 36310, 334-585-5841, harmojc@gmail.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office via pick-up or mail upon a non-refundable production cost payment of $100. All bidders must register as an official plan holder with the engineer no later than 48 hours prior to the bid date. The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities and reject any or all bids. Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. Bidders shall submit proof of qualifications to perform the Work as described in the Instructions to Bidders. Section 746 of Title VII of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017 (Division A – Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2017) and subsequent statutes mandating domestic preference applies an American Iron and Steel requirement to this project. All listed iron and steel products used in this project must be produced in the United States. The term “iron and steel products” means the following products made primarily of iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes and fittings, manhole covers and other municipal castings, hydrants, tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and restraints, valves, structural steel, reinforced precast concrete, and construction materials. The deminimis and minor components waiver apply to this contract.
Owner: Jack Water System
By: Kieff Lambert Title: President
Date: October 14, 2019
END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
10/17,24,31-chg
