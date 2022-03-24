010000 - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for Carl Folsom Field Taxilane Improvements, to be constructed for City of Elba, at the CARL FOLSOM FIELD AIRPORT, will be received at Elba City Hall, 200 Buford Street, Elba, AL 36323 until THURSDAY, APRIL 7, 2022 at 2:30 PM, at which time the bids shall be publicly opened and read aloud. Sealed bids submitted prior to the bid opening should be sent to at Elba City Hall, 200 Buford Street, Elba, AL 36323, ATTN: Ms. Sally Bane.
An Optional Pre-Bid Conference will be held on THURSDAY, MARCH 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Carl Folsom Field Airport. A call-in option may be available upon request. If requested, information regarding the call-in meeting will be sent out to all plan holders one week prior to the meeting time. Potential bidders not on the plan holder list may request access to the pre-bid conference by contacting JHHarp@GarverUSA.com.
The project includes, but is not limited to, removal of existing taxilane pavement, excavation, grading, aggregate base, asphalt paving, pavement marking, seeding/mulching, and utilities relocations as shown on the plans and indicated in the specifications.
Bids will be received for a single prime contract with a Base Bid, and 2 Additive Alternates. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis as indicated in the Bid Form.
Digital copies of the bid documents are available at http://Planroom.GarverUSA.com for a fee of $15. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Plan Room” link, and by entering Quest Project Number 8161002 on the “Browse Projects” page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com. For project specific questions, contact JHHarp@GarverUSA.com. Addendums to the bid package will be issued through the online Garver Plan Holders List; therefore, all prime bidders shall be responsible for downloading the bid documents from the Garver online plan room in order to be included in the Plan Holders List. Bidders must enter the addenda numbers in the Proposal to verify receipt.
Bids shall be accompanied by a bid security in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. The successful Bidder must furnish Performance and Payment Bonds in accordance with the Contract Documents.
All Bidders shall make good faith efforts, as defined by Appendix A of 49 CFR Part 26, Regulations of the Office of the Secretary of Transportation, to subcontract a minimum of 4.09% of the dollar value of the prime contract to small business concerns owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals DBE).
Bidders must be licensed to perform work within the state of Alabama.
Federal Requirements for Federally Funded Projects. This Project is being partially funded under the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP). Contractors must comply with specific federally required provisions as listed herein and contained in the contract documents. The following federal provisions are incorporated in this solicitation by reference: • Buy American Preference (49 USC § 50101)
• Trade Restriction Certification (49 USC § 50104, 49 CFR part 30)
• Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (49 CFR part 26)
• Davis-Bacon Requirements (2 CFR § 200, Appendix II(D), 29 CFR Part 5)
• Procurement of Recovered Materials (2 CFR § 200.322, 40 CFR part 247, Solid Waste Disposal Act)
• Debarment and Suspension (2 CFR part 180 (Subpart C), 2 CFR part 1200, DOT Order 4200.5)
• Lobbying and Influencing Federal Employees (31 USC § 1352, 2 CFR part 200 Appendix II(J), 49 CFR part 20 Appendix A)
• Requirements for Drug-free Workplace
Affirmative Action Requirement.
1. The Bidder’s attention is called to the “Equal Opportunity Clause” and the “Standard Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Construction Contract Specifications” set forth herein.
2. The goals and timetables for minority and female participation, expressed in percentage terms for the Contractor’s aggregate workforce in each trade on all construction work in the covered area, are as follows:
Timetables
Goals for minority participation for each trade:29.9%
Goals for female participation in each trade:6.9%
These goals are applicable to all of the Contractor’s construction work (whether or not it is Federal or federally assisted) performed in the covered area. If the Contractor performs construction work in a geographical area located outside of the covered area, it shall apply the goals established for such geographical area where the work is actually performed. With regard to this second area, the Contractor also is subject to the goals for both its federally involved and non-federally involved construction.
The Contractor’s compliance with the Executive Order and the regulations in 41 CFR Part 60-4 shall be based on its implementation of the Equal Opportunity Clause, specific affirmative action obligations required by the specifications set forth in 41 CFR 60-4.3(a) and its efforts to meet the goals. The hours of minority and female employment and training must be substantially uniform throughout the length of the contract, and in each trade, and the Contractor shall make a good faith effort to employ minorities and women evenly on each of its projects. The transfer of minority or female employees or trainees from Contractor to Contractor or from project to project for the sole purpose of meeting the Contractor’s goals shall be a violation of the contract, the Executive Order and the regulations in 41 CFR Part 60-4. Compliance with the goals will be measured against the total work hours performed.
3. The Contractor shall provide written notification to the Director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) within 10 working days of award of any construction subcontract in excess of $10,000 at any tier for construction work under the contract resulting from this solicitation. The notification shall list the name, address, and telephone number of the subcontractor; employer identification number of the subcontractor; estimated dollar amount of the subcontract; estimated starting and completion dates of the subcontract; and the geographical area in which the subcontract is to be performed.
4. As used in this notice and in the contract resulting from this solicitation, the “covered area” is Alabama, Coffee County, City of Elba.
Civil Rights Title VI Assurance
The City of Elba, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that any Contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
City of Elba reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities in the bids and bidding deemed to be in the best interests of City of Elba, and to reject nonconforming, nonresponsive, or conditional bids.
Bids must remain in effect for 90 days after the bid opening date.
City of Elba
3/24/1tc
