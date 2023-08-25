BID#: 2023-05
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Coffee County, Alabama
Separate, sealed bids for the Proposed Sub-Contract Phases for “SBI-ABC Joint Facility” in Enterprise, Alabama, will be received by the County Commission Office at 1065 E. McKinnon St., New Brockton, AL, 36351, until 10:00 a.m. on the date of the bid in the Commission Office. Final bids must be received before the deadline at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Community Room of the County Commission Office at 1065 E. McKinnon St., New Brockton, AL, 36351.
Project prime phase II work consists of six (6) individual divisions of work as follows:
Interiors Contract with labor and material for the following:
All interior wall framing and wall sheathing materials including gypsum board hanging and preparation (float and finish as specified) all wall insulation, wall and floor tile (hard tile, LVT, carpet, bases, and all floor transitions).
All doors, door frames, with hardware and accessories. Interior windows, window frames with glass, glazing, and accessories (blinds, shades, and tinting).
All ceiling assembly systems – to include acoustical ceiling grid, acoustical ceiling tiles, above ceiling insulation where designated.
All cabinets and countertops per drawings and specifications.
All interior signage per drawings and specifications.
All fire extinguishers per drawings and specifications.
Provide submittals per drawings and specifications.
All items not included in 5 through 9 below, refer to Alternates & Allowances sheet T0.1.
Painting Contract with labor and material for a complete installation of the following:
Painting and finishing all walls, doors, door frames, etc.
Exterior items to include miscellaneous metals and parking lot striping. Provide a separate price for painting concrete garage floor.
Contractor to provide color samples and coordinate all selections with Architect and Owner.
Floor Covering Contract with labor and material for a complete installation of the following:
All floor finishes as indicated on plans and specifications.
Contractor to provide submittals and samples to Architect and Owner for selection.
Fire Sprinkler System Contract with labor and materials for a complete installation:
Fire sprinkler Contractor to provide design with layout and calculations for permitting.
Contractor to provide submittals and samples to Architect and Owner for approval.
Contractor to provide all testing and certifications required.
Landscaping and Erosion Contract
Landscape Contractor to provide landscaping plan to include irrigation (priced separately – refer to Allowances sheet T0.1).
Contractor to provide plant schedule and submittal data to Owner for approval.
Fencing and Auto-Gate Contract
Fencing Contractor to provide all fencing with gates and controllers per plans and specifications.
Contractor to provide submittal data to Owner for approval.
(Note – Contracts to be submitted as a single bid permitted and bonded as a single contract.)
The project work consists of “A new joint facility for SBI-ABC,” located at 119 Commerce Drive, Enterprise, Alabama 36330, as indicated in the project documents, include partial civil work to be coordinated with the County Engineering Department thereafter a full ground up completed facility. County will act as Construction-Project Manager (CPM). All work schedules will be coordinated by the designated representative.
The Plans, Specifications, and other Contract Documents may be examined at the following:
Coffee County Commission
Rod Morgan
2 County Complex
New Brockton, AL 36351
(334) 894-5556
Bid Documents & Plans be obtained from G. Mark Pepe Architect, 307 W. Adams St, Dothan, AL 36303. Call 334-712-9721. Bidding Documents for all interested bidders may be obtained upon payment of a deposit of $200.00 per set. The deposit will be refunded in full to each prime contractor upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after bid opening. For non-prime contractors, the deposit shall be refunded less $50.00 to cover the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after bid opening. No partial sets will be sold.
The owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all bids.
Prime bidders will be required to attend a mandatory Pre-Bid Conference on Thursday September 7th, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Meeting will take place at County Commission Office at 1065 E. McKinnon St., New Brockton, AL, 36351. Only proposals from bidders with registered attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference will be accepted.
Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.
No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
Bids will be received only from Qualified Contractors duly licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors and meeting the qualifications indicated in the Project Documents.
Dean Smith
CHAIRMAN
8-24,31&9-7-chg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.