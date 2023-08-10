ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39,Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that, Beasley Construction Services, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of HVAC Replacement Zion Chapel High SchoolBuilding 5, 22-227A. At 29256 Highway87, Jack, Alabama 36346 for the State ofAlabama and the Coffee County Board ofEducation,Owner(s),and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notifyMcKee & Associates, 631 South Hull St.,Montgomery, AL 36104 in writing.
8-10,17,21,28-chg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.