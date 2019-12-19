Advertisement of Completion:
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Hale Building Company, Inc., has completed the Contract for Facility IFR Remediation- South Region, Contract # AC-18-C-0047-S, located at Various Locations, Alabama for the Armory Commission of Alabama, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the Armory Commission of Alabama, P.O. Box 3711, Montgomery, AL 36109-0711. Hale Building Company, Inc., P.O. Box 2709, Anniston, AL 36202, Contractor.
12/12,19,26-19 &12-20-chg
