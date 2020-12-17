COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
ACCOUNTABILITY REPORTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020
The Coffee County Board of Education’s FY2020 Accountability Reports are available for public view. The available reports are (1) Financial Report, (2) School Safety and Discipline Report and (3) Student Achievement Report. The Financial Report and the School Safety and Discipline Report are accessible at the Board’s Central Office, 400 Reddoch Hill Road, Elba, as well as, at each of our schools. The reports may also be viewed via the district’s website, www.coffeecountyschools.org. The Student Achievement Report may be accessed at the ALSDE’s website (www.alsde.edu) under the Data Center, Assessment Reports.
12/17-chg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.