REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
DEMOLITION SERVICES FOR HAZARD MITIGATION GRANT PROGRAM
329 PUTNAM STREET, ELBA, AL 36323
CITY OF ELBA
The City of Elba is accepting proposals for demolition of 329 Putnam Street, Elba, AL 36323, including all debris. The property in this project scope is located in the Elba municipal limits. Property shall be cleared within sixty (60) days of Notice to Proceed issued by the City of Elba. Bids submitted are good for up to six (6) months.
Proposals will be received at Elba City Hall, located at 200 Buford Street, Elba, AL 36323, on or before 2:00 P.M., Friday, September 24, 2021. All licensed contractors who consider themselves qualified are invited to submit proposals. The City of Elba reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the proposal process.
Project Scope
The primary purpose of this project is to demolish and haul away debris from the City property at 329 Putnam Street, Elba, AL 36323, known as the Elba Chamber of Commerce building. The scope includes:
Demolition and removal of all structure on identified property
Concrete slab will not need removal.
If applicable, capping of sewer.
If applicable, the abatement of Asbestos Containing Material (ACM) per state and federal regulations.
Removal, hauling, and disposal of materials and debris to a properly licensed landfill.
The contractor shall maintain all work sites to appropriate use and safety standards and use appropriate erosion control methods. All materials shall be removed, hailed, and disposed according to applicable federal and state requirements. Tipping fees are to be included in the demolition cost.
Bids will be awarded to lowest responsive and responsible bidder.
9/16-chg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.