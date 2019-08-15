ORDINANCE No. 08122019 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE No. 06242019A ADMENDMENT TO THE ORDINANCE LEVYING A PRIVILEGE OR LICENSE TAX AGAINST PERSON, FIRMS, AND CORPORATIONS ENGAGED IN THE BUSINESS OF FURNISHING ROOMS, LODGINGS, OR ACCOMMODATION TO TRANSIENTS IN THE CITY OF ELBA AND WITHIN THE POLICE JURISDICTION BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Elba, in the State of Alabama, as follows: AMEND Section 1 (b) of Ordinance 06242019A shall be amended as such, the term “City” shall mean the corporate limits of the City of Elba, Alabama. ADD Section 1 (f) of Ordinance 06242019A add “Police Jurisdiction” All areas within the police jurisdiction of the City of Elba, AL as defined by state law. ADD The following language shall be added to Ordinance 06242019A in Section 2 (a) “Within the city limits of Elba, AL there is hereby levied and imposed in addition to all other taxes of every kind now imposed by law, a privilege or license tax upon every person, firm, or proportion engaging in the business of renting or furnishing any room or rooms, lodgings or accommodations to transients in any public hotel, motel, inn, tourist camp, tourist cabin and/or any other place in which rooms, lodging, and/or accommodations are regularly furnished to transients for a consideration, in an amount to be determined by the application of the rate of four percent (4%) of the charge for such room, rooms, lodging, and/or accommodations, and services furnished in such room. The tax shall not apply to rooms, lodgings or accommodations supplied for a period of 30 continuous days or more in any place. ADD The following language shall be added to Ordinance 06242019A as Section 2 (b) “Within the Police Jurisdiction and not within the city limits of Elba, AL there is hereby levied and imposed in addition to all other taxes of every kind now imposed by law, a privilege or license tax upon every person, firm, or proportion engaging in the business of renting or furnishing any room or rooms, lodgings or accommodations to transients in any public hotel, motel, inn, tourist camp, tourist cabin and/or any other place in which rooms, lodging, and/or accommodations are regularly furnished to transients for a consideration, in an amount to be determined by the application of the rate of 1/2 of four percent (4%) of the charge for such room, rooms, lodging, and/or accommodations, and services furnished in such room. The tax shall not apply to rooms, lodgings or accommodations supplied for a period of 30 continuous days or more in any place. All other sections of Ordinance 06242019A not specifically added or amended shall remain unchanged and in full force and effect. EFFECTIVE DATE This ordinance shall become effective on the 1st day of October, 2019, and the first payment of taxes hereunder shall be due and payable on the 1st day of November 2019. This ordinance shall remain in full force and effect in perpetuity, and shall apply to each month of the year 2019 beginning with the month of October, 2019, and to each month and each calendar year thereafter from year to year. DONE, ORDERED, ADOPTED and APPROVED this the 12th day of August, 2019.
APPROVED BY: /s/ Mickey Murdock, Mayor of Elba
ATTESTED BY : /s/ Sally Bane, City Clerk of Elba
CERTIFICATION: I, Sally Bane, as Clerk of Elba, Alabama, hereby certify that the above and foregoing copy of 1 (one) Ordinance Number 08122019 is a true and correct copy of such Ordinance that was duly adopted by the Council of Elba, Alabama, on the 12th day of August, 2019, as same appears in the official records of said City. Published in the Elba Clipper and Posted at Elba City Hall, the Elba Police Station, and the Elba Public Library on this, the 13th day of, August 2019.
/s/ Sally Bane, City Clerk
8/15-chg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.