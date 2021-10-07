An ordinance authorizing the issuance of $2,795,000 principal amount of revenue bonds of the City of Elba, Alabama, under the provisions of Title 11, Chapter 81, Article 5, of the Code of Alabama, as amended, was duly passed by the City Council of the City of Elba on the 9th day of August, 2021, for the purpose of acquiring and constructing improvements to the sanitary sewer system of the said City. The said bonds will be secured by a pledge of revenues derived from the operation of the said sanitary sewer system. Any civil action or proceeding questioning the validity of said ordinance must be commenced within 30 days after the first publication of this notice.
