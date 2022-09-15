CITY OF ELBA ORDINANCE NO. 09122022
AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING AND IMPLEMENTING WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS ON BRIDGES WITHIN THE DOWNTOWN BUSINESS DISTRICT IN THE CITY OF ELBA.
WHEREAS, the downtown business district shall consist of all streets, roads, and highways lying inside the public highway loop, beginning at the intersection of AL Hwy 189 and Hwy 203 south of Elba and continuing east on US Hwy 84 to the intersection of Davis Street and Hwy 84 east of the city.
WHEREAS, the bridges within that district belong to the City of Elba and are required to be maintained by the city.
WHEREAS, the purpose of this Ordinance is to prevent damage to city bridges in the City of Elba which may be caused by vehicles of excessive weight, to extend the life expectancy of city bridges, and to reduce the public expense of their maintenance and repair.
WHEREAS, Ala Code section 32-9-20 authorizes a county and municipalities to further restrict bridges weight limits on city roadways as necessary to protect the general welfare and public safety.
THEREFORE, The Police Chief, or other officer of the Elba Police Department in conjunction with The City of Elba’s Street Department, shall install and post weight limits as determined by the city engineer and bridge inspector at the approaches to all bridges within the city of Elba. The City Council of Elba has determined that any person violating the posted weight restriction shall be cited by any duly authorized peace officer with a Uniform Traffic Complaint and any such violation shall be punishable by a fine not to exceed five hundred dollars ($500).
I, Sally Bane, Elba City Clerk, do hereby certify that the foregoing Ordinance No. 09122022 was passed by Unanimous Consent by the City Council of the City of Elba on the 12th day of September, 2022., and I further certify the compliance with the Codified Ordinances and the laws of the State of Alabama, pertaining to Public Meetings.
/s/ Sally Bane
City Clerk
9/15-chg.
