ORDINANCE NO. 10112021
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ELBA, ALABAMA, AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1. It is hereby established and declared that the following described real estate property of the city of Elba, Alabama, is no longer needed for public or municipal purposes, to-wit:
The most eastward 50’ x 418’ of Parcel: 1206131000001007 located at 348 Larkin Road, Elba, Alabama.
Section 2. Section 11-43-56 of the Code of Alabama of 1975 authorizes the municipal governing body to grant that property when it will be used to meet a public purpose;
Section 3. That the Mayor and City Clerk be, and they hereby are, authorized and directed to deed this property to ARMORY COMMISSION OF ALABAMA.
ADOPTED AND APPROVED THIS 11TH DAY OF OCTOBER, 2021.
/s/ Tom Maddox
Mayor
/s/ Sally Bane
City Clerk
10/21-chg.
