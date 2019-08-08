Legal Publication Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Elba, Alabama’s Appropriate Municipal Official, pursuant to Ordinance No. 07252016F, has made a finding that a building located on the following described property is a dangerous building because it is unsafe to the extent that it is a public nuisance and is subject to demolition: STREET ADDRESS: 329 Brunson Circle, ELBA
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: One lot in the town of Elba, Alabama, being on the east side of Pea River and on the north side of highway from Elba to Enterprise, and facing on said highway and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a concrete stop on the margin of the above highway, and on the north side and being marked “P. H. B. 6-14 1926” and extending thence Westerly along margin of highway 130 feet; thence directly toward the river 200 feet; thence parallel with the highway 130 feet to the margin of lot of P. H. Brunson; thence along the margin of P. H. Brunson’s lot to the Point of Beginning, a distance of 200 feet. We reserve the right of crossing this property next to highway in order to reach other property West of same.
PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 11-03-08-4-001-031.000
All persons interested in said property are hereby notified that if the unsafe or dangerous condition is not remedied by demolition of said building on said property within 45 days of August 26, 2019, the demolition will be accomplished by the City and the cost thereof assessed against said property. In the meantime, it is ordered that said building and said property be and remain vacated. A public hearing as provided for by Section 14-152(a) set forth in Ordinance No. 07252016F will be held on this matter in the Council Chambers at the Elba City Hall, 200 Buford Street, Elba, Alabama, on the 26 day of August, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Anyone interested in the status of these proceedings should inquire with the Elba City Clerk at (334) 897-2333 or at 200 Buford Street, Elba, Alabama.
8/8&15-chg.
