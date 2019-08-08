Legal Publication Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Elba, Alabama’s Appropriate Municipal Official, pursuant to Ordinance No. 07252016F, has made a finding that a building located on the following described property is a dangerous building because it is unsafe to the extent that it is a public nuisance and is subject to demolition:
STREET ADDRESS: 221 PLANT AVENUE, ELBA
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: A lot or parcel of land; together with the store building and other improvements thereon, in the City of Elba, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the NE intersection of Plant A Venue and Seaboard Coastline Railroad property; thence N 89̊56’ E 100.0 feet along the north right of way (R/W) of Seaboard Coastline Railroad property (50 feet from the centerline); thence N 00̊44’ E 52.0 feet to a point (which last mentioned point is to a line which, when extended S 88̊46’ W will lie 14 feet North of and parallel with the old store building situated on said property); thence S 88̊46’ W 100.0 feet to the east R/W of Plant A Venue; thence S 00̊46’ W 50.0 feet along the east R/W of Plant Avenue (40 feet from centerline) to the Point of Beginning. Said lot lying and being situated in the City of Elba, Coffee County, Alabama.
PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 11-04-17-2-000-024.000
All persons interested in said property are hereby notified that if the unsafe or dangerous condition is not remedied by demolition of said building on said property within 45 days of August 26, 2019, the demolition will be accomplished by the City and the cost thereof assessed against said property. In the meantime, it is ordered that said building and said property be and remain vacated. A public hearing as provided for by Section 14-152(a) set forth in Ordinance No. 07252016F will be held on this matter in the Council Chambers at the Elba City Hall, 200 Buford Street, Elba, Alabama, on August 26, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Anyone interested in the status of these proceedings should inquire with the Elba City Clerk at (334) 897-2333 or at 200 Buford Street, Elba, Alabama.
8/8&15-chg
