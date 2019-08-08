Legal Publication Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Elba, Alabama’s Appropriate Municipal Official, pursuant to Ordinance No. 07252016F, has made a finding that a building located on the following described property is a dangerous building because it is unsafe to the extent that it is a public nuisance and is subject to demolition:
STREET ADDRESS: 427 WILLIAMS STREET, ELBA; 1033 GUYTON STREET, ELBA
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: One 5-room stone block house and lot 85x190 feet on Williams and Guyton Street, in Block 35, Being in SW corner of Block in Elba, AL.
PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 11-04-18-1-001-014.000
All persons interested in said property are hereby notified that if the unsafe or dangerous condition is not remedied by demolition of said building on said property within 45 days of August 26, 2019, the demolition will be accomplished by the City and the cost thereof assessed against said property. In the meantime, it is ordered that said building and said property be and remain vacated. A public hearing as provided for by Section 14-152(a) set forth in Ordinance No. 07252016F will be held on this matter in the Council Chambers at the Elba City Hall, 200 Buford Street, Elba, Alabama, on the 26th day of August, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Anyone interested in the status of these proceedings should inquire with the Elba City Clerk at (334) 897-2333 or at 200 Buford Street, Elba, Alabama.
8/8&15-chg.
