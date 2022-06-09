CITY OF ELBA
REQUESTS FOR ENGINEERING QUALIFICATIONS
The City of Elba is accepting Requests for Qualifications from qualified engineering firms to provide professional engineering services for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project.
The scope and services desired shall include, but not necessarily be limited to the following:
CDBG Application Phase:
1. Preliminary Engineering including Cost Estimates, Preliminary Engineering Report, and Maps for CDBG application;
CDBG Post-Application Phase, if applicable:
1. Design and Specifications including bid alternates;
2. Preparation of Bid Documents, Bid Advertisements, Bid Openings;
3. Conduct Pre-Bid and Preconstruction Meetings; and
4. Engineering observation during construction work to completion to possibly include preparing
change orders and/or amendment paperwork, if applicable.
The engineering firm will be selected on a 50 point rating system. Selection criteria will be based, but not necessarily limited to the following:
1. Recent specialized experience in CDBG projects;
2. Reputation for personal and professional integrity and competence;
3. Professional background and caliber of personnel to be assigned to this project;
4. Capability to meet schedules and deadlines; and
4. Familiarity with City’s existing needs.
Proposals are being requested in accordance with Common Rule. Each proposal will be rated according to the aforementioned selection criteria.
Proposals can be dropped off or mailed to City of Elba, 200 Buford Street, Elba, AL 36323 by June 23, 2022. All professional engineering firms who consider themselves qualified are invited to submit a proposal. The City of Elba reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the proposal process.
Tom Maddox, Mayor
City of Elba
(334) 897-2333
6/9/1tc
