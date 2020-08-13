RESOLUTION NO. 08102020
A Resolution to Appoint the 2020 Election Officials
WHEREAS, a regular municipal election has been called to be held on the 25th day of August 2020, and a runoff election to be held, if necessary, on the 6th day of October 2020; and WHEREAS, Section 11-46-27 of the Alabama Code of 1975, and regulations adopted pursuant thereto provide, in part, that the municipal governing body, no less than 10 days before holding of any municipal election, appoint from the municipality, officers to hold the election as follows: where electronic ballot counters are used, at least one inspector and three clerks; and NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Elba, Alabama, that the 2020 Election Officers for said election shall be as follows: Inspector: Cabert Mills Registration Clerk: Velma Moore, Elaine Bullard Ballot Clerk: Mac Moore, John Robert Smith Poll List Clerk: Linda Smith Assistant: Peggy Stroud FURTHER BE IT RESOLVED; the City Clerk may amend the above list as needed due to unforeseen circumstances. PASSED, ADOPTED AND APPROVED THIS THE 10TH DAY OF AUGUST 2020.
By: /s/ Mickey L. Murdock
Mickey L. Murdock, Mayor
Attest: /s/ Sally Bane
Sally Bane, City Clerk
8/13-chg.
