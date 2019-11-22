CITY OF ELBA, ALABAMA ORDINANCE 11142019
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ELBA TO ADOPT THE INTERNATIONAL BUILDING CODE, 2009 EDITION
For the purpose of establishing uniform rules and regulations, the city adopts the code known as International Building Code, 2009 edition, save and except such portions as may be amended in this article. Not less than three copies of the building code are filed in the office of the city clerk. The International Building Code is adopted and incorporated as fully as if set out at length in this article, and the provisions thereof shall be controlling in the construction or alteration or repair of all buildings and structures contained in the city.
ADOPTED and APPROVED this 14th day of Novemberr, 2019. By the vote of 5 in favor and 0 opposed.
/s/Jane Brunson Jane Brunson, Mayor Pro-tem
I certify that this is a true and correct copy of the Ordinance that was approved by the City Council of the City of Elba at the regular scheduled Council Meeting of the 14th day of November, 2019.
/s/Sally BaneSally Bane, Elba City Clerk
