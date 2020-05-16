City of Elba State of Alabama
ORDINANCE NO. 03092020
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CENTRAL VOTING LOCATION FOR MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF ELBA, ALABAMA THAT: WHEREAS, Ordinance 08-26-91 Section II designates that the United States Army Reserve Center at 764 Claxton Avenue in Elba, AL shall be the polling place for Elba municipal elections. The Section currently reads as follows: “There shall be established one central polling location or voting house for the conduct of all municipal elections. The central polling location for all municipal elections shall be held at the United States Army Reserve Center at 764 Claxton Avenue in Elba, Alabama” WHEREAS, the above stated ordinance is codified in the Municipal Code of Elba at Section 26-3 Polling Places. WHEREAS, Title 11-46-24 Code of Alabama permits municipal councils to designate and to establish and to change the central place of voting for all wards or districts, NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Elba, Alabama as follows: Ordinance 08-26-91 Section II shall be amended as follows: “There shall be established one central polling location or voting house for the conduct of all municipal elections. The central polling location for all municipal elections shall be held at the Elba Church of Christ Fellowship Hall at 715 Troy Highway, Elba, Alabama 36323” ADOPTED and APPROVED this 11th day of May, 2020
/s/ Johnathan T. Lockett Councilperson
/s/ Claude Gappa Wise Councilperson
/s/ Jane B. Brunson Councilperson
/s/ Tom Maddox Councilperson
/s/ A. R. Williams Councilperson
APPROVED this 11 day of May, 2020.
Mickey L. Murdock Mayor
ATTEST: Sally Bane Clerk 5/14-chg.
