Chapter 78 – UTILITIES [1]
Cross reference— Buildings and building regulations, ch. 14; businesses, ch. 18; environment, ch. 30; septic tanks and other sewage disposal methods, § 42-56 et seq.; solid waste, ch. 62; state standards for accomodating utilities, § 66-6.
State Law reference— Municipal public utilities, Code of Ala. 1975, § 11-50-1 et seq.
ARTICLE I. - IN GENERAL
Sec. 78-1. - Water and electric board.
There is a water and electric board which has control over the city’s water and electric distribution systems.
Sec. 78-2. - Connection or installation of utilities without building permit prohibited.
(a) No person, utility department or utility organization shall connect or install, or allow to be connected or installed any electrical, water or sewage utilities to any land, building, structures or parts thereof until a building permit is issued by the city.
(b) It shall be violation of the Code for any person to connect, install or allow to be connected or installed any electrical, water or sewage utilities without the proper permit being issued by the city. Any person found to be in violation of this section shall upon conviction, be punished as provided in section 1-6 of this Code of Ordinances.
(Ord. No. 1996-9, 10-28-96; Ord. No. 1996-8, 11-12-96)
ARTICLE II. - SEWERS AND SEWAGE DISPOSAL [2]
State Law reference— Authority to construct and maintain sewer systems, Code of Ala. 1975, § 11-50-50 et seq.
DIVISION 1. - GENERALLY
Sec. 78-26. - Planting trees, vines to endanger sewer lines.
It shall be unlawful for any person to set out or plant trees or vines in such proximity to any of the sewer lines of the city, whether the sewer lines are in the streets or alleys or on the private property of the owner, so as to endanger the safety of such sewers or directly or remotely render it likely or probable that the growth of such trees or vines will impair the services of such sewers.
(Code 1968, § 20-2)
Sec. 78-27. - Tap fees.
(a) A nonrefundable tap fee in the following amount shall be imposed upon each user of the sanitary sewer system. Said tapping fee shall be paid prior to connection.
(1) Four-inch sewer tap ..... $600
(2) Six-inch sewer tap ..... $750
(3) Eight-inch sewer tap ..... $900
(b) If it is necessary to cut a street or bore under a street, the user shall be responsible for the actual cost of the city. This cost shall be in addition to any tapping fee and deposit. The city shall estimate the cost of the cut or bore and the user shall deposit said amount to the city before connection. Should the actual cost be more than the estimate the balance shall be added to the user’s next monthly bill. Should the actual cost be less than the estimate the city shall refund the overage within 14 days of connection.
(c) If there is an existing tap in place and it is necessary for the city to locate the existing tap there will be a $200.00 location fee billed to the user.
(Ord. No. 1991-12, § 5, 9-23-91; Ord. No. 091001A, 9-24-01; Ord. No. 2122007-2, 2-12-07)
Sec. 78-28. - Installation of service lines.
The city shall, when capacity and cost permit, install and maintain sanitary sewer lines to the user’s property line. It shall be the user’s responsibility to install and maintain service lines from the property serviced to the city service line which are in compliance with standards established by the city clerk or designee.
(Ord. No. 1991-12, § 5, 9-23-91; Ord. No. 091001B, 9-24-01)
DIVISION 2. - RATES AND CHARGES
Sec. 78-41. - Monthly rate—Residential users.
(a) There shall be imposed upon all residential household users of the sanitary sewer system rates based upon water usage according to the schedule below:
First 2,000 gallons of water usage per month ..... $13.00 minimum
Next 3,000 gallons of water usage per month ..... $3.50 per 1,000 gallons
Next 7,000 gallons of water usage per month ..... $2.00 per 1,000 gallons
Over 12,000 gallons of water usage per month ..... No [additional] charge
(b) This rate schedule shall not be changed without prior written consent of Rural Development, the federal agency which administers rural utilities services loans and grants.
(c) The new rate schedule shall become effective the first billing cycle after completion of the improvements to the sanitary service system financed by the rural utilities service loan and grant.
(Ord. No. 1991-12, § 1, 9-23-91; Ord. No. 98-7, 8-24-98; Ord. No. 2122007-2, 2-12-07)
Sec. 78-42. - Same—Commercial and industrial users.
(a) There shall be imposed upon all commercial, and industrial users of the sanitary sewer system rates based upon water usage according to the schedule below:
First 3,000 gallons of water usage per month ..... $25.00 minimum
Over 3,000 gallons of water usage per month ..... $3.00 per 1,000 gallons
(b) This rate schedule shall not be changed without prior written consent of Rural Development, the federal agency which administers rural utilities services loans and grants.
(c) The new rate schedule shall become effective the first billing cycle after completion of the improvements to the sanitary service system financed by the Rural Utilities Service Loan and Grant.
(Ord. No. 1991-12, § 2, 9-23-91; Ord. No. 98-8, 8-24-98; Ord. No. 2122007-2, 2-12-07)
Sec. 78-43. - Date due; delinquency penalty.
Beginning with the services rendered for the month of December 2022, and becoming due and payable on January 1, 2023, and continuing thereafter, the following charges shall be made and collected by the city for the collection, hauling and disposal of garbage and trash.
(a) Beginning with the services rendered for the month of December 2022, and becoming due and payable on January 1, 2023, and continuing thereafter, the following charges shall be made and collected by the city.
(b) Fees assessed for monthly services and usage are due on the first day of each month, and if not paid on or before the 15th day of each month a penalty of ten percent with a minimum of $3.00 in addition thereto will be assessed as penalty for late payment. The penalty assessment is to be paid over to and received by the water and electric board, and the sanitary sewer fee is to be remitted to the city clerk and deposited by him for the use and benefit of the city.
(Ord. No. 1991-12, § 3, 9-23-91; Ord. No. 091001C, 9-24-01)
State Law reference— Charges for services of sewer systems generally, Code of Ala. 1975, § 11-50-120 et seq.
Sec. 78-44. - Application and deposit for services.
(a) Upon proper application by the user and upon proof that all necessary permits have been issued, if capacity and cost allows the city will provide sanitary sewage service to the user’s property line.
(b) A $30.00 cash deposit to guarantee payment for services shall be paid by any person or organization desiring sanitary sewage service. Upon termination of sanitary sewage service and the last bill for services is paid in full, the deposit shall be refunded. If any bill for services becomes past due, the deposit shall be applied to the amount due.
(Ord. No. 1991-12, § 5, 9-23-91; Ord. No. 091001D, 9-24-01)
Sec. 78-45. - Termination of water service for delinquency.
If any user of the sanitary sewer system fails to pay for charges by the 20th day of the month, then the water and electrical service provided by the city or the city water and electric board shall be terminated without additional notice. Before services are reconnected, the user shall be required to pay all outstanding charges and shall pay all applicable reconnect fees.
(Ord. No. 1991-12, § 4, 9-23-91; Ord. No. 091001E, 9-24-01)
State Law reference— Enforcement of charges, Code of Ala. 1975, § 11-50-122.
Sec. 78-46. - Connection mandatory when sewer accessible.
(a) It shall be unlawful for any person, corporation or legal entity to refuse or fail to connect with a public sewer within 30 days from the receipt of written notice by the city engineer or the county board of health to so connect whenever such public sewer and a public water supply are reasonably accessible. Such public sewer and public water supply shall be deemed to be reasonably accessible when such public water supply and public sewer are within a distance of 150 feet of any outside line on the lot upon which any dwelling or other building is located, provided such sewer can be reached without crossing the property of another. When such property or premises is not subdivided into lots and so designated on available surveys or maps of record, the distance shall be deemed to apply to the nearest portion of such dwelling or other building.
(b) This section shall apply to all person, corporation or legal entity and property within the city.
(c) A violation of this section by any person, corporation or legal entity shall constitute a misdemeanor. Any person, corporation or legal entity who violates this section shall be punished as provided in section 1-6.
(Ord. No. 1998-9, 8-24-98)
