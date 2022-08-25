CITY OF ELBA
ORDINANCE NO. 11082021
AMENDMENT
AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING AND IMPLEMENTING A HEAVY VEHICLE/TRUCK ROUTE FOR THE CITY OF ELBA.
WHEREAS, the downtown business district shall consist of all streets, roads, and highways lying inside the public highway loop, beginning at the intersection of AL Hwy 189 and AL Hwy 203 south of Elba and continuing east on US Hwy 84 to the intersection of Davis Street (Old 84) and Hwy 84 east of the city.
WHEREAS, a heavy vehicle shall mean any vehicle used for the transportation of goods, persons or property whose total gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) exceeds twenty-six thousand (26,000) pounds or any vehicle where the driver is required to hold a Class A or Class B CDL license.
WHEREAS, a truck route shall mean the public highways within the City of Elba which will include AL Hwy 189 from South of the city and up to the intersection of AL Hwy 203; US Hwy 84 from Elba City limits East and West of the city; AL Hwy 166, Taylor Mill Road, AL Hwy 189 North of Hwy 84, AL Hwy 87 North of Hwy 84 E, AL Hwy 125 Northeast of Hwy 84.
WHEREAS, exempt heavy vehicles are heavy vehicles which are:
(a) City-owned, church-owned, or school-owned; or,
(1) whose purpose is to provide specific and immediate goods or services to persons living in or maintaining a place of business within the city; or,
(2) whose purpose is the delivery of goods, wares, merchandise, or chattels of any kind or, to Persons living in or maintaining a place of business within the city; or,
(3) whose purpose is picking up for transport goods, wares, merchandise, or chattels of any kind from persons living in or maintaining a place of business within the city; or,
(4) those heavy vehicles which originate from or are returning to any business where the driver holds employment within the city or, to/from a residence within the city where the driver lives, subject to the condition that such a heavy vehicle would otherwise meet the definition of exempt heavy vehicle above or the driver is proceeding, via the most direct route to/from the truck route; or,
(5) any vehicle with a duly issued State of Alabama farm tag.
WHEREAS, all persons driving heavy vehicles shall use the truck route unless the heavy vehicle is an exempt vehicle.
WHEREAS, the proposed heavy vehicles prohibition will discourage trucks and other heavy vehicles from using and parking on Elba City streets. Except as to the truck route, no person driving a heavy vehicle shall cause such vehicle to traverse any highway, road, or city street within the corporate limits of the City of Elba unless it is an exempt heavy vehicle
WHEREAS, the Police Chief, or other officer of the Elba Police Department, is authorized, in conjunction with Elba’s Department of Public Works, to install truck route signs along the truck route and/or no trucks signs along streets that connect to the truck route that are not included as part of the truck route. However, the absence of any truck route signs, or no trucks signs will not in any way impede the enforcement of this section or provide any defense to a violation of this section.
WHEREAS, the City Council of Elba has determined that any person violating this section shall be cited by any duly authorized peace officer with a Uniform Traffic Complaint and any such violation shall be punishable by a fine not to exceed five hundred dollars ($500). The schedule of fines for violation(s) of this section shall be as follows:
(a) First offense....$50.00 plus the cost of court
(b) Second offense....$150.00 plus costs of court
(c) Third offense....$300.00 plus the cost of court
(d) After third offense....$500.00 plus the cost of court
On Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, the vote to amend the ordinance was as follows:
Passed: 5 Yea; 0 No; 0 Abstain
/s/ Gappa Wise, councilman
/s/ Johnathan Lockett, councilman
/s/ Jane Brunson, councilman
/a/ AR Williams, councilman
/s/ Tom Maddox, mayor
Attest:
/s/ Sally Bane
Clerk
