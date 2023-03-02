City of Elba
Request for Proposal
RECEIPT AND OPENING OF BIDS
The City of Elba (Purchaser) request bid proposals for the specified Loose Firefighting Equipment Package to be received by the Purchaser no later than:
Date: March 15, 2023
Time: 2:00 PM
Bid Opening will be conducted at the following location:
Elba City Hall
200 Buford Street
Elba, AL 36323
METHOD OF BIDDING
The Purchaser request bid proposals for a Loose Firefighting Equipment Package.
Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope, bearing on the outside the name and address of the CONTRACTOR and the words:
“Elba FD - SEALED BID FOR Loose Firefighting Equipment Package”
If forwarded by carrier, the sealed envelope must be enclosed in another envelope addressed to:
Elba Volunteer Fire Department
c/o Sally Bane
200 Buford Street
Elba, AL 36323
If you have any questions contact: Drew Parker, at 334-447-5419 or elbafdchief@outlook.com
3/2&9-chg
