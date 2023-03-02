City of Elba

Request for Proposal

RECEIPT AND OPENING OF BIDS

The City of Elba (Purchaser) request bid proposals for the specified Loose Firefighting Equipment Package to be received by the Purchaser no later than:

Date: March 15, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM

Bid Opening will be conducted at the following location: 

Elba City Hall

200 Buford Street

Elba, AL 36323

 

METHOD OF BIDDING

The Purchaser request bid proposals for a Loose Firefighting Equipment Package.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope, bearing on the outside the name and address of the CONTRACTOR and the words:

“Elba FD - SEALED BID FOR Loose Firefighting Equipment Package”

 If forwarded by carrier, the sealed envelope must be enclosed in another envelope addressed to:

Elba Volunteer Fire Department 

c/o Sally Bane

200 Buford Street

Elba, AL 36323

If you have any questions contact: Drew Parker, at 334-447-5419 or elbafdchief@outlook.com

3/2&9-chg

