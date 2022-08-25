NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
DISASTER DEBRIS REMOVAL, DISPOSAL and REDUCTION CONTRACT
COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Sealed proposals will be received by the Coffee County Commission at the Office Complex in New Brockton, Alabama, until 9:00 A.M., September 15, 2022, and then publicly opened for furnishing all labor, equipment, materials and performing all work required by Coffee County and described as follows:
Provide services to remove, dispose and reduce all eligible disaster generated debris from Coffee County, Alabama Rights-of-Way (ROW) including county roads, state roads, city streets, parks, public property and drainage easements. The area to be included as part of this contract is located entirely within the limits of Coffee County.
The contract period shall be for 12 months with an option to issue a second and third 12 month contract under the same pricing, terms and conditions.
A certified check or bid bond payable to the Coffee County Commission for an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount bid, $10,000.00 maximum, must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.
Specifications and Proposals may be obtained at the Coffee County Engineer’s Office, 1165 East McKinnon Street, New Brockton, Alabama from 6:30 A.M. until 5:00 P.M., Monday through Thursday (telephone 334/894-6112). No proposal fee is required.
No bids will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non‑resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for this work in accordance with all applicable laws of the State of Alabama. This shall include evidence of holding a current and duly license from the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama, as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34, of the Code of Alabama, 1975. In addition, non‑residents of the State, if a corporation, shall show evidence of having qualified with the Secretary of State to do business in the State of Alabama.
The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.
Dean Smith, Chairman
Coffee County Commission
8/25, 9/1& 9/8-chg
