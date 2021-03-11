COFFEE COUNTY
COMMISSION –
A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF COFFEE
NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2021 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment shall be made:
SYNOPSIS:Relating to Coffee County, to increase the base salaries of offices of Revenue Commissioner, Judge of Probate and Sheriff and to adjust the salaries of the incumbent Judge of Probate and Sheriff.
A BILL
TO BE ENTITLED
AN ACT
Relating to Coffee County; to further provide for the salaries of the Judge of Probate and the Sheriff, to amend Section 45-16-84.01, Code of Alabama 1975, to further provide for the salary of the Judge of Probate, to amend Section 45-16-230, Code of Alabama 1975, to further provide for the salary of the Sheriff; and to amend Section 45-16- 84.02, to further provide for the salary of the Revenue Commissioner.
BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:
Section 1. Section 45-16-84.01, Code of Alabama 1975, is amended to read as follows:
§45-16-84.01
(a) A Judge of Probate of Coffee County who is first elected or appointed on or after September 22, 2015, March 8, 2021, shall receive an annual base salary of seventy-five eighty-five thousand dollars ($75,000 85,000) per year. Except as provided in subsection (b), the salary shall constitute the total compensation payable to the judge of probate, and shall be in lieu of any salary, expense allowance, or other compensation provided by law. The judge of probate shall be paid from the same funds and in the same manner as presently provided.
(b) The annual salary provided in subsection (a) shall continue to be adjusted thereafter as authorized in Chapter 2A of Title 11.
(c) If there is a break in continuous service as judge of probate on or after September 22, 2015, March 8, 2021, upon reappointment or reelection as judge of probate, he or she shall receive the base salary as provided in subsection (a), which may be adjusted as provided in subsection (b).
Section 2. Section 45-16-84.02, Code of Alabama 1975, is amended to read as follows:
§45-16-84.02
(a) A Revenue Commissioner of Coffee County elected on or after September 22, 2015, March 8, 2021, shall receive an annual base salary of seventy-five eighty-five thousand dollars ($75,000 85,000) per year. Except as provided in subsection (b), the salary shall constitute the total compensation payable to the revenue commissioner, and shall be in lieu of any salary, expense allowance, or other compensation provided by law. The revenue commissioner shall be paid from the same funds and in the same manner as presently provided.
(b) The annual salary provided in subsection (a) shall continue to be adjusted thereafter as authorized in Chapter 2A of Title 11.
(c) If there is a break in continuous service as revenue commissioner on or after the effective date of this act, upon reappointment or reelection as revenue commissioner, he or she shall receive the base salary as provided in subsection (a), which may be adjusted as provided in subsection (b).
Section 3. Section 45-16-230, Code of Alabama 1975, is amended to read as follows:
§45-16-230
(a) A Sheriff of Coffee County elected or appointed on or after September 22, 2015, March 8, 2021, shall receive an annual salary of seventy-five eighty-five thousand dollars ($75,000 85,000) per year. Except as provided in subsection (b), the salary shall constitute the total compensation payable to the sheriff, and shall be in lieu of any salary, expense allowance, or other compensation provided by law. The sheriff shall be paid from the same funds and in the same manner as presently provided.
(b) The annual salary provided in subsection (a) shall continue to be adjusted thereafter as authorized in Chapter 2A of Title 11.
(c) If there is a break in continuous service as sheriff on or after September 22, 2015, March 8, 2021, upon reappointment or reelection as sheriff, he or she shall receive the base salary as provided in subsection (a), which may be adjusted as provided in subsection (b).
Section 4. The annual salary of the incumbent Judge of Probate of Coffee County or the incumbent Sheriff of Coffee County holding office on the effective date of this act shall be increased by ten thousand dollars ($10,000) beginning with the next term of such office following this act becoming law.
Section 5. This act shall become effective immediately following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.
3/11,18,25&4/1-chg.
