NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS STATE-FUNDED PROJECT NO: IAR-016-000-024
COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Sealed bids will be received by the Coffee County Commission at the Office Complex in New Brockton, Alabama, until 9:00 A.M., March 31, 2020, and at that time publicly open for constructing the following:
AUXILLARY LANES ON SR-12 (US-84) AND CR-516 – 0.600 MILES COFFEE COUNTY ALABAMA
The bracket estimate on this project is from $600,000 to $750,000. This bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award the contract. The entire project shall be completed in FORTY-FIVE (45) working days. A cashier’s check (drawn on an Alabama bank) or bid bond payable to the Coffee County Commission for an amount of 5% of bid (maximum - $10,000) must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith. Proposals will be issued only to and accepted from contractors on the Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) List of Pre-Qualified Contractors. The award of the contract will be made only to a contractor who has a valid certification of qualification from ALDOT as required by State Law and will not be made to any bidder who is considered by ALDOT to be disqualified from bidding, or is an affiliate of or has a corporate officer, director, or principal owner who is a corporate officer, director, or owner of, another person who is presently disqualified by ALDOT. Further details and definitions regarding this provision are included in section 102 of special provision 18-LPA2 and ALDOT’s standard specifications. Proof of insurance coverage of the types and amounts as set forth in the project specifications will be required of the contractor, and any and all subcontractors, prior to beginning work. The contractor will be required to perform work amounting to at least 30% of the total contract cost with his own organization. This is a state-funded project through ALDOT. The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations. Plans, Specifications and Proposals may be obtained at the Coffee County Engineer’s Office, Highway 84, New Brockton, Alabama from 6:30 A.M. until 5:00 P.M., Monday through Thursday (telephone 334/894-6112). A proposal fee of $50.00 is required if plans are picked up and a fee of $70.00 is required if plans are mailed. The $50.00 Fee will be returned to unsuccessful bidders who return plans in a reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him by the Coffee County Commission. Bids will be received only from contractors duly licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors. The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.
Dean Smith, Chairman
Coffee County Commission
2/27, 3/5, 3/12-chg.
