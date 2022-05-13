STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF COFFEE
Pursuant to and in accordance with Ala. Code § 17-9-5 (1975), and such other requirements, I, Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate of Coffee County, do hereby give notice that the Primary Election will be conducted in Coffee County on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The offices to appear on the ballot are as follows:
United States Senator
Unites States Representative – 2nd District
Governor
Lieutenant Governor
Attorney General
State Senator – District 31
State Representative – District 90
State Representative – District 91
State Representative – District 92
Associate Justice of Supreme Court (2)
Secretary of State
State Treasurer
State Auditor
Commissioner of Agriculture and Industry
Public Service Commissioner (2)
State Board of Education - District 2
Circuit Court Judge – District 12 (2)
District Attorney
District Court Judge
Sheriff
County Board of Education – District 4
County Board of Education – District 6
Coroner
On Tuesday, May 17th beginning at 1:30 p.m. the voting machines to be used in the May 24th Primary Election will be tested. The voting machine check will be conducted at the Farm Center Coliseum Building at the Coffee County Complex, E. McKinnon St., New Brockton. The test is open to the general public and anyone is invited to attend. This testing is pursuant to §17-7-25 Code of Alabama, (1975) as amended.
/s/Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate
Coffee County, Alabama
5/12-chg
