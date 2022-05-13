STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF COFFEE

 

Pursuant to and in accordance with Ala. Code § 17-9-5 (1975), and such other requirements, I, Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate of Coffee County, do hereby give notice that the Primary Election will be conducted in Coffee County on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The offices to appear on the ballot are as follows:

 

United States Senator

Unites States Representative – 2nd District

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

State Senator – District 31

State Representative – District 90

State Representative – District 91

State Representative – District 92

Associate Justice of Supreme Court (2)

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

State Auditor

Commissioner of Agriculture and Industry

Public Service Commissioner (2)

State Board of Education - District 2

Circuit Court Judge – District 12 (2)

District Attorney

District Court Judge

Sheriff

County Board of Education – District 4

County Board of Education – District 6

Coroner

 

On Tuesday, May 17th beginning at 1:30 p.m. the voting machines to be used in the May 24th Primary Election will be tested.  The voting machine check will be conducted at the Farm Center Coliseum Building at the Coffee County Complex, E. McKinnon St., New Brockton.  The test is open to the general public and anyone is invited to attend.  This testing is pursuant to §17-7-25 Code of Alabama, (1975) as amended.

/s/Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate

Coffee County, Alabama

5/12-chg

