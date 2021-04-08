STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF COFFEE

PROBATE COURT

(Elba Division)

CASE NO. PC 2021-026

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF PAUL LUCIUS ENGLISH, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Jeffrey Hughes English, Personal Representative, on the 30th day of March, 2021, by the Honorable Jodee Thompson, Judge of Probate of Coffee County (Elba Division), Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Phil D. Mitchell

Phil D. Mitchell

Attorney for Personal Representative

Harris, Caddell & Shanks, P.C.

Post Office Box 2688

Decatur, Alabama 35602-2688

(256) 340-8037

Fax (256) 340-8039

pmitchell@harriscaddell.com

4/8,15&22-pd

