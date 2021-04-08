STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF COFFEE
PROBATE COURT
(Elba Division)
CASE NO. PC 2021-026
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF PAUL LUCIUS ENGLISH, DECEASED
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Jeffrey Hughes English, Personal Representative, on the 30th day of March, 2021, by the Honorable Jodee Thompson, Judge of Probate of Coffee County (Elba Division), Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Phil D. Mitchell
Phil D. Mitchell
Attorney for Personal Representative
Harris, Caddell & Shanks, P.C.
Post Office Box 2688
Decatur, Alabama 35602-2688
(256) 340-8037
Fax (256) 340-8039
4/8,15&22-pd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.