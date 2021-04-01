IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN RE: THE MATTER OF Betty Nolin
An incapacitated person,
CASE NO. PC 2020-024
ORDER SETTING DAY FOR HEARING
On the 24th day of March, 2021, came the Conservators, Janice E. Williamson and Donnie G. King, and filed a sworn Petition for Final Settlement of the Estate of Betty Nolin.
It is ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED by the Court that the 4th day of May, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. is appointed a day for the hearing on review of the accounting and Final Settlement of this estate and at the Coffee County Courthouse, Elba Division, City of Elba, Alabama.
It is further ordered that the Hon. David M. White be appointed as guardian ad litem for the said ward and to represent and protect his/her interest in said hearing.
It is FURTHER ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED by the Court that notice of these proceedings be issued pursuant to law.
DONE AND ORDERED this the 29th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Jodee R. Thompson
Jodee R. Thompson
PROBATE JUDGE
4/1,8&15-paid
