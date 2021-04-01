IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION

IN THE MATTER OF

The Estate of Darlene Tillis Brown, Deceased

Case No. PC-2021-010

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to John Marcus Brown, Personal Representative, on the 25th day of March, 2021 by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Probate Judge for Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DONE this the 25th day of March, 2021

/s/ Jodee R. Thompson,

Jodee R Thompson, Probate Judge

4-1,8,15-pd

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.