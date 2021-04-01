IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN THE MATTER OF The Estate of JOHNNY MACK BROWN, Deceased
Case No. PC-2021-009
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to John Marcus Brown, Personal Representative, on the 25th day of March, 2021 by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Probate Judge for Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
DONE this the 25th day of March, 2021
/s/ Jodee R. Thompson,
Jodee R Thompson, Probate Judge
4-1,8,15-pd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.