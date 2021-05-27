IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROSIE BELL WILLIAMS,
Deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
CASE NO. PC-21-038
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Take notice that Letters Testamentary were granted to Patricia A. Dawson, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Rosie Bell Williams, deceased, on the 25th day of May, 2021, by the Judge of Probate for Coffee County, Alabama.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Patricia A. Dawson
Personal Representative
5/27& 6/3,10-pd
