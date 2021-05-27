IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROSIE BELL WILLIAMS,

Deceased

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION

CASE NO. PC-21-038

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take notice that Letters Testamentary were granted to Patricia A. Dawson, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Rosie Bell Williams, deceased, on the 25th day of May, 2021, by the Judge of Probate for Coffee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Patricia A. Dawson

Personal Representative

5/27& 6/3,10-pd

