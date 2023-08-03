IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
ELBA DIVISION
IN THE MATTER OF: S.R.C.
A MINOR CHILD
CASE NO: PC 2023-045
NOTICE
TO: UNKNOWN FATHER
Please take notice that the above styled matter has been set for a hearing on the Petition for Single Transaction in Liew of Letters of Conservatorship filed by the Petitioner, DEBRA ALISON GRANTHAM, on the 5th day of September, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the Probate Court of Coffee County, Elba Division, Alabama.
Done this 28th day of July, 2023
/s/ Jodee R. Thompson
HON. JODEE R. THOMPSON
PROBATE JUDGE
Coffee County, Alabama
8/3,10,17-pd
