STATE OF ALABAMA*
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF COFFEE*
PUBLIC NOTICE REGARDING UPCOMING 2022 ALABAMA STATEWIDE PRIMARY AND CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT ELECTION, AND ALABAMA PRIMARY RUN OFF ELECTION
Pursuant to §21-4-23(b), of the Code of Alabama (1975), notice is hereby given of the following with regard to Coffee County, Alabama:
1. Instructions, printed in large type, conspicuously displayed at each voter registration site and polling place, sufficient to provide hearing impaired and seriously visually impaired individuals with adequate information as to how and where they may register and vote.
2. Each polling place shall have an ExpressVote Voter Assist Terminal for use by individuals with disabilities who would otherwise be prevented from voting because of their inability to mark a paper ballot.
3. Absentee ballots are available to any individuals with a disability or elderly individual who, because of disability or age, is unable to go to their assigned polling place to vote on election day. The deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot is the same as it is for other persons seeking to vote by absentee ballot.
4. Every individual, including individuals with a disability or elderly individuals, may select a person of his or her choice to accompany such individual into the polling place to assist with the marking and casting of a ballot, provided the person providing assistance is not the voting individual’s employer, agent of voting individual’s employer, or an officer or agent of the voting individual’s labor union.
The Alabama Primary Election shall be held on May 24, 2022. The Alabama Primary Run Off Election shall be held on June 21, 2022.
Jodee R. Thompson
Judge of Probate
3/24-chg
