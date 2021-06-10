IN THE MATTER OF 

MARY FRANCES FLOWERS,

Deceased.

 

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ELBA DIVISION

CASE NO: PC 2021-041

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Janet Grissett on the 3rd day of June 2021 by the Honorable Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate Court of Coffee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be forever barred.

Witness my hand this the 3rd day of June 2021.

Matt Brunson, Attorney for the Estate

6/10,17&24-paid

