Coffee County Water Authority
Elba, Al
Water System Improvement Project
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Water Main Extension Project will be received by the Coffee County Water Authority, at their office located at 401 E. Davis Street., Elba, Al 36323, until 12:00 p.m. local time on January 15, 2021 at which time the Bids received will be opened and read aloud. The Project consists of installing approximately 30,100 L.F. of 6” water distribution mains and necessary appurtenances.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: DHA Engineering, LLC., 406 Dothan Road Abbeville, Al 36310, 334-585-5841, harmojc@gmail.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office via pick-up or mail upon a non-refundable production cost payment of $100.
Bidding Documents also may be examined at the Coffee County Water Authority, 401 E. Davis Street., Elba, Al 36323. All bidders must register as an official plan holder with the engineer no later than 48 hours prior to the bid opening.
The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities and reject any or all bids.
Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders.
Bidders shall submit proof of qualifications to perform the Work as described in the Instructions to Bidders.
Owner: Coffee County Water Authority
By: Loftin Martin
Title: Chairman
Date: December 18, 2020
END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
12/24,31 & 1/7-chg
