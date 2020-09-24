IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA ELBA DIVISION
APRIL HEAP, PLAINTIFF, VS. WILLIAM HEAP, DEFENDANT.
CASE NO: DR-2020-900017
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
To: WILLIAM HEAP.
You are hereby notified that a Complaint for Divorce has been filed in the Circuit Court of Coffee County, Alabama, (Elba Division) against you and you are required to appear and plead to or answer the same within (30) days of the last publication, which will be the 14th day of November 2020, or thereafter a default may be rendered against you. This the 18th day of September 2020.
/s/ Amy Reeves Amy Reeves, Circuit Clerk Coffee County, Alabama
9/24, 10/1,8&15-chg.
