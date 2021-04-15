ORDINANCE 04122021
FLOOD DAMAGE
PREVENTION
ORDINANCE
Elba, Alabama
ARTICLE 1
Statutory Authorization, Findings of Face, Purpose and Objectives
SECTION A STATUTORY AUTHORIZATION
The Legislature of the State of Alabama has in Title 11, Chapter 19, Sections 1-24, Chapter 45, Sections 1-11, Chapter 52, Sections 1-84, and Title 41, Chapter 9, Section 166 of the Code of Alabama, 1975, authorized local government units to adopt regulations designed to promote the public health, safety, and general welfare of its citizenry. Therefore, the City Council, of the City of Elba, Alabama, does ordain as follows:
SECTION B FINDINGS OF FACT
The flood hazard areas of the City of Elba, Alabama are subject to periodic inundation which results in loss of life and property, health and safety hazards, disruption of commerce and governmental services, extraordinary public expenditures for flood relief and protection, and impairment of the tax base, all of which adversely affect the public health, safety and general welfare.
These flood losses are caused by the occupancy in flood hazard areas of uses vulnerable to floods, which are inadequately elevated, flood proofed, or otherwise unprotected from flood damages, and by the cumulative effect of obstructions in floodplains causing increases in flood heights and velocities.
SECTION C STATEMENT OF PURPOSE
It is the purpose of this Ordinance to promote the public health, safety and general welfare and to minimize public and private losses due to flood conditions in specific areas by provisions designed to: Require the uses vulnerable to floods, including facilities which serve such uses, be protected against flood damage at the time of initial construction; Restrict or prohibit uses which are dangerous to health, safety and property due to water of erosion hazards, or which increase flood heights, velocities, or erosion; Control filling, grading, dredging and other development which may increase flood damage or erosion; Prevent or regulate the construction of flood barriers which will unnaturally divert flood water, or which may increase flood hazards to other lands; and Control the alteration of natural floodplains, stream channels, and natural protective barriers which are involved in the accommodation of flood waters:
SECTION D OBJECTIVES
The objectives of the Ordinance are: to protect human life and health; to minimize damage to public facilities and utilities such as water and gas mains, electric, telephone and sewer lines, streets and bridges located in floodplains; to help maintain a stable tax base by providing for the sound use and development of flood prone areas in such a manner as to minimize flood blight areas, to minimize expenditure of public money for costly flood control projects; to minimize the need for rescue and relief efforts associate4d with flooding and generally undertaken at the expense of the general public; to minimize prolonged business interruptions, and to ensure that potential home buyers are notified that property is in a flood area.
DATE PASSED:April 12, 2021
DATE OF PUBLICATION:April 15, 2021
OR ONLINE AT: www.elbaalabama.net/code-of-ordinances
SIGNED & APPROVED:
Tom Maddox, Mayor
Johnathan Lockett, Councilperson
Gappa Wise, Councilperson
Jane B. Brunson, Councilperson
Bryan Grimes, Councilperson
AR Williams, Councilperson
ATTEST:
Sally Bane, Elba City Clerk
4/15-chg.
