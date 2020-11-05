REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
DEMOLITION SERVICES FOR HAZARD MITIGATION GRANT PROGRAM CITY OF ELBA HMGP PROJECT #4251-0061
The City of Elba is accepting proposals for demolition of up to approximately 50 properties (including out-buildings, debris, and fencing) in association with FEMA HMGP Project #4251- 0061. The properties within the projects scope are primarily single-family residential and all properties are located in the Elba municipal limits. Properties will be organized into groups of 5-10 depending on property closings. Properties shall be cleared within 60 days of Notice to Proceed issued by the City of Elba. Notice to Proceed will NOT be issued on all properties at one time. Bids submitted are good for up to 36 months. Proposals will be received at Elba City Hall, located at 200 Buford Street, Elba, AL 36323, on or before 2:00 P.M., Friday, November 20, 2020. All licensed contractors who consider themselves qualified are invited to submit a proposal. The City of Elba reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the proposal process. Project Scope The primary purpose of this project is to demolish and haul away debris from the City-acquired properties. The scope includes: • Demolition and removal of all homes and accessory structures on identified properties. Concrete slabs will not need removal. • If applicable, capping of sewer and septic tanks. • If applicable, the abatement of Asbestos Containing Material (ACM) per state and federal regulations. • Removal, hauling, and disposal of materials and debris to a properly licensed landfill. • Grading and grass seeding of all disturbed areas. The Contractor shall maintain all work sites to appropriate use and safety standards and use appropriate erosion control methods. All materials shall be removed, hauled, and disposed according to applicable federal and state requirements. Tipping fees are to be included in the demolition costs. Qualified contractors will be selected on a 100 point rating system. Selection criteria will be based, but not necessarily limited to the following: 1. Capacity and experience (25 points maximum): Describe your ability to satisfactorily complete the services described in the Project Scope. Provide information that shows experience with similar projects. 2. Professional licensure, background, and qualifications of contractor (25 points maximum): Provide evidence of proper credentials for demolition and abatement of asbestos. Identify the legal entity and the name and title of the person authorized to enter into an agreement. List the personnel that will be managing the project. 3. Fee proposal (50 points maximum): Include the proposed fee schedule indicating two separate fees: a. Fee for demolition costs per square foot. b. Fee for abatement costs per square foot. Due to the use of federal funds, proposals are being requested in accordance with 2 CFR Part 200 Federal Procurement regulations. Each proposal will be rated according to the aforementioned selection criteria. Any final contractual agreement will include applicable federal and state regulations. Questions regarding this Request for Proposals must be submitted in writing (email is acceptable) no later than 5:00 P.M. on Monday, November 16, 2020 to: City of Elba, ATTN: Bryson Dear, Code Enforcement Officer, 200 Buford Street, Elba, AL 36323 or bdear@elbaal.gov. 11/5&12-chg.
