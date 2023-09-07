ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
City of Elba, Alabama
Notice is hereby given that sealed proposals will be received by the City of Elba, AL at the office of Sally Bane, City Clerk, 200 Buford Street, Elba, AL 36323, until 10:00 am CST on Friday, September 15, 2023, for Renovations to the Recreation Center, located at 764 Claxton Ave, Elba, AL 36323, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.
A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to City of Elba, AL in an amount not less than five (5%) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds as required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.
Digital copies of the Bid Documents in PDF format are available for download at www.fosheearchitecture.com/elba at no cost. A hard copy is available for examination at the office of Sally Bane, City Clerk, 200 Buford Street, Elba, AL 36323, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CST.
Access to the site is available by appointment by contacting Bryson Dear, City of Elba Building Inspector, at (334)897-2333.
Bids must be submitted on the proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Owner. The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.
Notice of Sales & Use Tax Exemption: Materials incorporated into the Work are exempt from sales and use tax pursuant to Alabama Act No. 2013-205 (effective January 1, 2014). General Contractors and subcontractors interested in bidding are advised to contact the Sales, Use, & Business Tax Division of the Alabama Department of Revenue for information regarding required qualifications for exemption.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, or any portion thereof, and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.
Awarding Authority / Owner
City of Elba, AL
c/o Sally Bane, City Clerk
200 Buford Street
Elba, AL 36323
(334)897-2333
Architect
Foshee Architecture, LLC
John Foshee, Architect
21 S Court Street
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334)273-8733
9/7-chg.
