ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
The Elba City School Board of Education is requesting sealed bids for the following:
HVAC PACKAGE SYSTEM
#1
5 Ton Split Heat Pump
460-volts/3 Phase Heat Pump
Set on existing concrete slab
Adapt to existing ductwork
Using existing WIFI controls
Using existing Copper
#2
10 Ton Split Heat Pump
460-volts/3 Phase Heat Pump
Set on existing concrete slab
Adapt to existing ductwork
Using existing WIFI controls
Using existing Copper
#3
15 Ton Split Heat Pump
460-volts/3 Phase Heat Pump
Rooftop Mounted
Adapt to existing ductwork
Using existing WIFI controls
Using existing Copper
#4
20 Ton Package Unit
460 volts/3 Phase
Rooftop Mounted
Adapt to existing ductwork
Using existing WIFI controls
Using existing Copper
#5
3 Ton Split Heat Pump
460 volts/3 Phase
Rooftop Mounted
Adapt to existing ductwork
Using existing WIFI controls
Using existing Copper
Please provide discount prices available if quantity purchases are made for these units.
Bids will be received at the Elba City Board of Education, 131 Tiger Drive, Elba, AL 36323 until 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 20, 2023, at which time and place bids will be publicly opened and read.
Bid must be submitted on the school system’s BID PROPOSAL FORM. To adhere to the Alabama Immigration Law, the following forms must accompany all bids: E-Verify Memorandum of Understanding, Affidavit of Alabama Immigration Compliance, and Alabama Immigration Law Compliance Contract. All required documents must be placed in a sealed envelope clearly marked “HVAC PACKAGE BID” to be opened at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 20, 2023.
The accepted bid will be presented to the Elba City School Board of Education at the next meeting for consideration and any award. Notification of any award will be provided to the successful low bidder only following Board approval
If you would like more information about this bid, please call Mr. Chris Moseley, Superintendent, Elba City Schools, at 334.897.3000.
The Elba City Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids: to waive technicalities or informalities; and to award the bid to other than the low bidder if cause can be documented.
