UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION
Elba Hydroelectric Power Inc. Project No. 10691-011
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR SURRENDER OF EXEMPTION, SOLICITING COMMENTS, MOTIONS TO INTERVENE, AND PROTESTS
(June 6, 2022)
Take notice that the following hydroelectric application has been filed with the Commission and is available for public inspection:
a. Application Type: Application for surrender of exemption
b. Project No: 10691-011
c. Date Filed: March 31, 2022, as supplemented on May 31, 2022
d. Applicant: Elba Hydroelectric Power Inc.
e. Name of Project: Elba Hydroelectric Project
f. Location: The project is located on the Pea River approximately five miles downstream of the town of Elba, in Coffee County, Alabama. The project does not occupy any federal lands.
g. Filed Pursuant to: Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978, 16 USC §§ 2705, 2708
h. Applicant Contact: Ms. Leslie Goodwin, 1387A Grove Way, Concord, California 94518, (925) 381-2930, Lesliegoodwin@hydroinsure.com
i. FERC Contact: Chris Chaney, (202) 502-6778, christopher.chaney@ferc.gov
j. Deadline for filing comments, motions to intervene, and protests: July 6, 2022.
The Commission strongly encourages electronic filing. Please file comments, motions to intervene, and protests using the Commission’s eFiling system at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/efiling.asp. Commenters can submit brief comments up to 6,000 characters, without prior registration, using the eComment system at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/ecomment.asp. You must include your name and contact information at the end of your comments. For assistance, please contact FERC Online Support at FERCOnlineSupport@ferc.gov, (866) 208-3676 (toll free), or (202) 502-8659 (TTY). In lieu of electronic filing, you may submit a paper copy. Submissions sent via the U.S. Postal Service must be addressed to: Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 888 First Street NE, Room 1A, Washington, DC 20426. Submissions sent via any other carrier must be addressed to: Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 12225 Wilkins Avenue, Rockville, MD 20852. The first page of any filing should include the docket number P-10691-011. Comments emailed to Commission staff are not considered part of the Commission record.
The Commission’s Rules of Practice and Procedure require all intervenors filing documents with the Commission to serve a copy of that document on each person whose name appears on the official service list for the project. Further, if an intervenor files comments or documents with the Commission relating to the merits of an issue that may affect the responsibilities of a particular resource agency, they must also serve a copy of the document on that resource agency.
k. Description of Request: The applicant proposes to surrender its exemption for the project. The applicant states a flood in December 2015 caused the dam to collapse and damaged the project’s generating equipment, and rebuilding the dam and replacing the generating equipment would be uneconomical. The applicant states the transmission lines have been disconnected, and all other equipment, facilities, and works would be left in place. The applicant does not propose any ground-disturbing activities. The applicant has been working with The Nature Conservancy, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and the Alabama State Historic Preservation Officer to develop its surrender application. Following surrender of the project, the applicant would donate the project lands and works to The Nature Conservancy, and has an Options Agreement with The Nature Conservancy for this donation.
l. Locations of the Application: This filing may be viewed on the Commission’s website at http://www.ferc.gov using the “eLibrary” link. Enter the docket number excluding the last three digits in the docket number field to access the document. You may also register online at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/esubscription.asp to be notified via email of new filings and issuances related to this or other pending projects. For assistance, call 1-866-208-3676 or e-mail FERCOnlineSupport@ferc.gov, for TTY, call (202) 502-8659. Agencies may obtain copies of the application directly from the applicant.
m. Individuals desiring to be included on the Commission’s mailing list should so indicate by writing to the Secretary of the Commission.
n. Comments, Protests, or Motions to Intervene: Anyone may submit comments, a protest, or a motion to intervene in accordance with the requirements of Rules of Practice and Procedure, 18 CFR 385.210, .211, .214, respectively. In determining the appropriate action to take, the Commission will consider all protests or other comments filed, but only those who file a motion to intervene in accordance with the Commission’s Rules may become a party to the proceeding. Any comments, protests, or motions to intervene must be received on or before the specified comment date for the particular application.
o. Filing and Service of Documents: Any filing must (1) bear in all capital letters the title “COMMENTS”, “PROTEST”, or “MOTION TO INTERVENE” as applicable; (2) set forth in the heading the name of the applicant and the project number of the application to which the filing responds; (3) furnish the name, address, and telephone number of the person commenting, protesting or intervening; and (4) otherwise comply with the requirements of 18 CFR 385.2001 through 385.2005. All comments, motions to intervene, or protests must set forth their evidentiary basis. Any filing made by an intervenor must be accompanied by proof of service on all persons listed in the service list prepared by the Commission in this proceeding, in accordance with 18 CFR 385.2010.
Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.