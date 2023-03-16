Ordinance 03132023
Ordinance to sale unneeded real property
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ELBA, ALABAMA, AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1. It is hereby established and declared that the following described real property of the City of Elba, Alabama, is no longer needed for public or municipal purposes, to wit:
Approximately .7 acres South of NewtonStreet andWest of the intersection of Newton Street and DixonStreet.The parcel herein is a portion of a larger parcel owned by the City ofElba with the designator of 19-11-03-08-4-002-018.000. The parcel is depicted in a map attached and identified as Exhibit A. The parcel will be fully described at a later time by a survey.
SECTION 2. That the Mayor and the City Clerk be, and they hereby are, authorized and directed to execute and attest, respectively, for and on behalf of the City of Elba, Alabama, a warranty deed, a copy of which is on file in the office of the City Clerk, where by the City of Elba, Alabama, does convey the premises described in Section1, hereof to AubreyPark for and in consideration of the sum of six thousand dollars ($6,000.00.)
ADOPTEDANDAPPROVEDTHISTHE13THDAYOFMARCH,2023.
/s/ Tom Maddox
Tom Maddox, Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Sally Bane
Sally Bane, City Clerk
3/16-chg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.