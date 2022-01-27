City of Elba
Sec. 10-36. - lmpoundment of dogs found at large; redemption procedure; disposition of unredeemed dogs.
(a)
Any dog which is found at large on any street, sidewalk, alley, thoroughfare or other place in the city shall be caught and taken by the animal control officers or members of the police department and impounded in the city pound,
(b)
Any dog impounded may be retaken or redeemed from the pound by the owner or his duly authorized representative within seven days from impoundment of the dog or at any time thereafter before sale or destruction of the dog by paying the police chief or his representative a fee of $25,00 for the first offense, which he shall remit to the city, plus the cost of keeping such dog in the pound at the rate of $7.50 per day, which he shall remit to the city. Fees for repeat offenders shall graduate with the second offense being $35,00, the third offense $45.00 and the fourth offense a maximum of
$55,00. This shall be in addition to the charge of $7.50 per day.
(c)
Every such dog which has remained in a pound for seven days and which has not been redeemed or retaken by the owner or his duly authorized representative within seven days shall be sold, or adopted by the animal control officer after having first given 48 hours’ written notice of the time of sale or adoption, with a description of the dog to be sold or adopted, by posting such notice upon a bulletin board at the city hall or any social media outlet which place of posting is hereby declared to be and is made and constituted a public place, open to the public, At such time, dog shall be sold or adopted at a price of $25, which shall be remitted to the city, plus the cost of keeping such dog at the rate prescribed in this section.
(d)
No such dog shall be released from a pound, either to the owner or his duly authorized representative or to a purchaser, unless and until such dog has been inoculated, as prescribed by law, and a certificate and tag, as likewise prescribed, shall have been issued therefor.
(e)
Dogs not redeemed or purchased as provided in this section may be destroyed by the animal control officer in a humane manner without delay
(Code 1968, §§ 4-15, 4-16; Ord. No.1981-2, § 5, 11-17-81; Ord. No.1989-1, § 5, 5-4-89;
Ord, No. 1995-2, 7-13-95; Ord. No. 7242000, 7-24-00)
State Law reference- Authority to impound dogs running at large, Code of Ala. 1975, § 11-47-110.
Adopted and approved by the Elba City Council and Mayor on this 24th day of January, 2022.
/s/ Tom Maddox
Tom Maddox, Mayor
1/24/22
/s/ Sally Bane
Sally Bane, City Clerk
1/24/22
