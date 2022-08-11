PUBLIC NOTICE
I, Scott’s Food Mart, have made application to the City of Elba for a Liquor, Beer, and Wine license (off) premises consumption at this location, 632 N. Claxton Avenue, Elba, AL 36323. A public hearing will be held by the City Council prior to their regular meeting in the Council Chamber at Elba City Hall beginning at 5:15 p.m., Monday, September 12, 2022.
8/11,18&25-chg.
