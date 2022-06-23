PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
The City of Elba will hold a public hearing on July 5, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the City Hall located at 200 Buford Street, Elba, Alabama. The City will discuss the proposed submission of an application for the Fiscal Year 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The City is interested in obtaining all citizens’ input on community development needs within the city. The City needs as much local participation as possible in order to reflect the true desires of the community as a whole, as well as the comments relating to the proposed project application. The State has established a maximum application request for each category. Activities that are eligible for funding include the improvement of public works, public facilities, housing rehabilitation, and others allowed by law. At least 51% of the funds must be used to benefit low and moderated income persons. No displacement of persons will be proposed. The project, if funded, will benefit a majority of low and moderate income persons.
For more information, or if you require special accommodations at the hearing, please contact city officials at (334) 897-2333 prior to the public hearing.
Tom Maddox
Mayor
