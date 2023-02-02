ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
WATER WORKS & ELECTRIC BOARD OF THE CITY OF ELBA
COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
MARTIN LUTHER KING DRIVE WATER MAIN REPLACEMENTS
General Notice
Water Works & Electrical Board of the City of Elba (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:
Martin Luther King Drive Water Main Replacements
1931504 (SES Project Number)
Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at the City Hall of Elba located at 200 Buford Street, until Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.
The Project includes the following Work:
The project consists of the replacement of approximately 6,300 linear feet of existing water main 6-inch PVC water transmission main and miscellaneous appurtenances.
Bids are requested for the following Contract: Martin Luther King Drive Water Main Replacements
Owner anticipates that the Project’s total bid price will be approximately $507,000. The Project has an expected duration of 90 days.
Obtaining the Bidding Documents
Information and Bidding Documents for the Project can be found at the following designated website:
www.southernengineering solutions.com and clicking the “Currently Bidding” link at the top of the page.
Bidding Documents may be downloaded from the designated website upon an online payment of a non-refundable fee of $40. A free one-time membership registration with Quest CDN will be required. Please contact questcdn.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com if you require assistance in registration, downloading, or working with this digital project information. Prospective Bidders are urged to register with the designated website as a plan holder, even if Bidding Documents are obtained from a plan room or source other than the designated website in either electronic or paper format. The designated website will be updated periodically with addenda, lists of registered plan holders, reports, and other information relevant to submitting a Bid for the Project. All official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered only through the designated website. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the designated website.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is:
Southern Engineering Solutions, Inc.
201 East Troy Street; Andalusia, Alabama 36420
Prospective Bidders may obtain or examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. No paper bid documents will be distributed later than 48 hours prior to the scheduled opening of bids.
Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office by paying a deposit of $80.00 for each set. Bidders who return full sets of the Bidding Documents in good condition within 10 days after receipt of Bids will receive a full refund. Non-Bidders, and Bidders who obtain more than one set of the Bidding Documents, will receive a refund of $80.00/per set for documents returned in good condition within the time limit indicated above. Make deposit checks for Bidding Documents payable to Southern Engineering Solutions, Inc.
Pre-bid Conference
A pre-bid conference for the Project will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 10:00 am at Elba City Hall; 200 Buford Street; Elba, Alabama 36323. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is encouraged but not required.
Instructions to Bidders.
For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.
American Iron and Steel
Section 746 of Title VII of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017 (Division A - Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2017) and subsequent statutes mandating domestic preference applies an American Iron and Steel requirement to this project. All iron and steel products used in this project must be produced in the United States. The term “iron and steel products” means the following products made primarily of iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes and fittings, manhole covers and other municipal castings, hydrants, tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and restraints, valves, structural steel, reinforced precast concrete, and Construction Materials.
The following waivers apply to this Contract:
De Minimis,
Minor Components,
Pig iron and direct reduced iron, and
This Advertisement is issued by:
Owner: Water Works and Electrical Board of the City of Elba
By: Jane Brunson
Title: Chairman
Date: January 25, 2023
2/2-chg
