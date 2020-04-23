WATER WORKS & ELECTRICAL BOARD OF THE CITY OF ELBA
COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed Bids for Water Meter Purchase and Water Meter Installation contracts will be received, by Water Works & Electrical Board of the City of Elba, at the meeting room of City Hall of Elba; 200 Buford Street; Elba, Alabama 36323, until 11:00 a.m. local time on Friday, May 8, 2020, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Water Meter Purchase Project consists of furnishing 1,700 “Radio Read” water meters, radio meter reading system, meter boxes, curb stops, check valves and related appurtenances. The Water Meter Installation Project consists of the installation of 1,700 “Radio Read” Water Meters and other appurtenances. Bids will be received for each prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis as indicated in the Bid Form. To be eligible for consideration, bids must be submitted on complete proposals made available by the Owner. Complete digital project bidding documents are available upon an online payment of a non-refundable fee of $40.00 by visiting our website -www.southernengineeringsolutions.com and clicking the “Currently Bidding” link at the top of the page. A free one-time membership registration with Quest CDN will be required. Please contact questcdn.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com if you require assistance in registration, downloading, or working with this digital project information. Optional complete paper bid documents are available at Southern Engineering Solutions, Inc.; P O Box 610; 201 East Troy Street; Andalusia, Alabama 36420, upon payment of a refundable (if plans are returned in reusable condition within 10 days of bid opening) deposit of $80.00. Bid documents will be mailed only upon receipt of deposit. If paper option is chosen, checks shall be made payable to Southern Engineering Solutions, Inc. No paper bid documents will be distributed later than 48 hours prior to the scheduled opening of bids. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof. A pre-bid conference will be held at 11:00 a.m. local time on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the meeting room of City Hall of Elba; 200 Buford Street; Elba, Alabama 36323. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is highly encouraged but is not mandatory.
Owner: Water Works & Electrical Board of the City of Elba
By: Tim Johnson Title Chairman
Date April 8, 2020
