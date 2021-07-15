WATER WORKS & ELECTRIC BOARD OF THE CITY OF ELBA
COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
TANK REPAINTING AND GENERATORS
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed Bids for Tank Repainting and Generators contract will be received, by Water Works & Electric Board of the City of Elba, at the meeting room of City Hall of Elba; 200 Buford Street; Elba, Alabama 36323, until 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday, August 13, 2021, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The project consists of the repainting of three elevated water tanks, two new well generators and replacement of one generator, and miscellaneous appurtenances.
Bids will be received for each prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis as indicated in the Bid Form.
To be eligible for consideration, bids must be submitted on complete proposals made available by the Owner. Complete digital project bidding documents are available upon an online payment of a non-refundable fee of $40.00 by visiting our website - www.southernengineeringsolutions.com and clicking the “Currently Bidding” link at the top of the page. A free one-time membership registration with Quest CDN will be required. Please contact questcdn.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com if you require assistance in registration, downloading, or working with this digital project information. Optional complete paper bid documents are available at Southern Engineering Solutions, Inc.; P O Box 610; 201 East Troy Street; Andalusia, Alabama 36420, upon payment of a refundable (if plans are returned in reusable condition within 10 days of bid opening) deposit of $80.00. Bid documents will be mailed only upon receipt of deposit. If paper option is chosen, checks shall be made payable to Southern Engineering Solutions, Inc. No paper bid documents will be distributed later than 48 hours prior to the scheduled opening of bids.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities.
Each bidder must submit with his bid, security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. The successful bidder will be required to submit a 100% performance bond and a 50% payment bond.
All bidders must comply with the requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work for which a proposal is submitted. The submission of the Bidders’ current State of Alabama license number will be required before his/her bid will be received or considered.
No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
A pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the meeting room of City Hall of Elba; 200 Buford Street; Elba, Alabama 36323. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is highly encouraged but is not mandatory.
Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
Section 746 of Title VII of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017 (Division A – Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2017) and subsequent statues mandating domestic preference applies an American Iron and Steel requirement to this project. All listed iron and steel products used in this project must be produced in the United States. The term “iron and steel products” means the following products made primarily of iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes and fittings, manhole covers, and other municipal castings, hydrants, tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and restraints, valves, structural steel, reinforced precast concrete, and construction materials.
Owner: Water Works & Electric Board of the City of Elba
By: Jane Brunson
Title: Chairman
Date: July 1, 2021
+ + END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS + +
